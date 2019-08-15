Westover Capital Advisors Has Boosted Bp Plc (BP) Position By $373,498; Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund (MUJ) Has 0.6 Sentiment

Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc (MUJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.90, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 9 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 15 decreased and sold holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 3.21 million shares, down from 3.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 1.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased Bp Plc (BP) stake by 26.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westover Capital Advisors Llc acquired 8,686 shares as Bp Plc (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Westover Capital Advisors Llc holds 40,888 shares with $1.79 million value, up from 32,202 last quarter. Bp Plc now has $121.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 8.62M shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 07/03/2018 – BP and United Airlines® Introduce the Only Joint Reward Program of Its Kind; 24/05/2018 – BP HAS APPETITE TO INVEST MORE IN RUSSIA IN RIGHT CIRCUMSTANCES; 18/04/2018 – Med Crude-Urals diffs rebound in Med on good demand for May bbls; 20/04/2018 – DJ BP Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPMP); 10/04/2018 – BP: TESLA BATTERY AT WIND FARM WILL HELP MANAGE INTERMITTENCY; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Aker BP ASA; 17/04/2018 – BP, Smurfit, Persimmon Too few women at top; 30/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Lab chemistry Ortho VA263-BP-0144 VA263-AP-18-3314 – 36C26318N0471; 28/05/2018 – BP boss to champion European values; 28/04/2018 – Norway’s `Mr Oil’ Helge Lund set to be BP chairman

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. for 215,818 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 945,549 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 457,225 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 44,829 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $439.95 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 29.96 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 47,837 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering BP plc (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP plc has $52 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.30’s average target is 39.49% above currents $36.06 stock price. BP plc had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. The stock of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Raymond James.

