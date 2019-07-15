Westover Capital Advisors Decreased Stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) as Share Price Declined; Trillium Asset Management Trimmed Acuity Brands (AYI) Position by $3.24 Million; Stock Value Rose

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $143.96. About 89,128 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 65.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 26,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,004 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 40,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.64. About 349,642 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.83 million for 59.98 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $36.28 million activity. Shares for $1.65 million were sold by Blegen Theodore. The insider Tseng Saria sold 21,694 shares worth $2.83M. Xiao Deming sold $2.78M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) on Monday, February 11. Shares for $9.52 million were sold by Hsing Michael on Monday, February 11.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,819 shares to 32,125 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 38,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 134,215 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc reported 51,078 shares stake. Loomis Sayles Co Limited Partnership reported 0.06% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Creative Planning holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 134,549 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,158 shares. Coldstream Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,532 shares. Tower Research Limited Co (Trc) reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Geode Capital Management Llc owns 452,917 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment Lp invested in 9,725 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 223,519 shares. New York-based Secor Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.9% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 587,499 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc reported 6,398 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 423 shares to 60,873 shares, valued at $71.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tailored Brands Inc by 61,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,071 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Capital Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 3,802 shares. Muhlenkamp Communications accumulated 43,101 shares or 2.45% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 1.35 million are owned by State Street. New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 31,875 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Cipher Cap Lp accumulated 1,785 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg reported 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 45,800 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 86,583 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Provise Mgmt Group Incorporated Llc has 0.04% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 59,473 shares. D E Shaw & Co, a New York-based fund reported 206,200 shares.

