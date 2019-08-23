Westover Capital Advisors Decreased Holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) as Share Value Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Pictet North America Advisors Sa Increased by $12.56 Million Its Stake

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $7.27 during the last trading session, reaching $148.1. About 203,454 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR)

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 19.54M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,310 shares to 140,388 shares, valued at $23.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 30,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,279 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has delayed its up to $15 billion listing in Hong Kong – Live Trading News” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why This China ETF Will Rise Again – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Dillardâ€™s, Home Depot, Jumia, Loweâ€™s, Slack, SQM, Target, Wayfair and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) reportedly plans a second listing in Hong Kong – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 9,500 shares. Hl Finance Service Ltd Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Stevens Cap Management LP invested in 0.02% or 3,464 shares. Congress Asset Ma accumulated 721,267 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 78 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 11,535 shares. First Hawaiian Bank owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust has 26,055 shares. 41,774 are owned by Sei Investments. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Wellington Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Group has 0.02% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 3.58M shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability invested 0.09% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).