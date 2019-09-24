Westover Capital Advisors Decreased Five9 (FIVN) Holding By $641,631; 4 Analysts Are Bullish The Kroger Co. (KR) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kroger has $3000 highest and $25 lowest target. $27.17’s average target is 5.03% above currents $25.87 stock price. Kroger had 12 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 13. Pivotal Research maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Wednesday, May 29. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $3000 target. The rating was upgraded by Pivotal Research to “Buy” on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, September 13 with “Neutral”. See The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $26.0000 Maintain

13/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $27.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $26.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $26.0000 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased Five9 Inc (FIVN) stake by 18.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,581 shares as Five9 Inc (FIVN)’s stock declined 6.80%. The Westover Capital Advisors Llc holds 55,362 shares with $2.84 million value, down from 67,943 last quarter. Five9 Inc now has $3.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $56.09. About 297,713 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

The Kroger Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.67 billion. It also makes and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It has a 12.88 P/E ratio. The firm operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by SARGENT RONALD, worth $107,437.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold The Kroger Co. shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Mechanics Bankshares Tru Department has invested 0.11% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 1.24 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc reported 84,217 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 36,523 shares. Murphy Capital Management has 0.08% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hollencrest Mgmt holds 0.1% or 38,510 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 1.16M shares. The Illinois-based Group One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Proffitt Goodson has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Altrinsic Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.16M shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 180,734 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communication Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Rocky Mountain Advisers reported 949 shares stake.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.87. About 3.24M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Target And Kroger Refute Merger Rumors; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and lnstacart Expand Partnership; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 25/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million; 12/03/2018 – Instacart Expands Kroger Partnership Amid Amazon Squeeze; 15/03/2018 – AIM: US HIGHLAND, RAISED $32M INVESTMENT FROM KROGER; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 23/03/2018 – Target and Kroger discussing possible merger – report; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 22%; 23/03/2018 – “No truth” in report of possible Target-Kroger merger

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evaluating The Kroger Co.â€™s (NYSE:KR) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The 2 Big Reasons to Embrace Recent Strength in Kroger Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Kroger Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kroger Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Food 4 Less Names 26-Year Grocery Veteran Nancy Lebold as Vice President of Merchandising – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 10,656 shares to 12,542 valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 180 shares and now owns 2,460 shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.