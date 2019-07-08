Westover Capital Advisors Cut Position in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) by $530,550 as Share Price Declined; As Echostar (SATS) Share Value Declined, Holder Nokomis Capital Lowered Its Position by $11.59 Million

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 59,406 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 64,771 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season; 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Services Advsr holds 0% or 28,306 shares in its portfolio. 138,432 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 316 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). 600,000 were accumulated by Greenlight Cap. Jefferies Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Prelude Cap Lc has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). 2,319 were reported by Regions. Moreover, Howe & Rusling Inc has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 160 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 613,518 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 538,954 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 109 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 9,497 shares. Renaissance Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS).

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $10.42 million for 103.41 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colfax Corporation (CFX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hughes India and Airtel Announce New Satellite Venture to Serve Enterprise and Government Customers in India – PRNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Enters Chemours (CC), Dillard’s (DDS), EchoStar (SATS), Shutterfly (SFLY) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Eutelsat Chooses the Hughes JUPITERâ„¢ System to Power High-Throughput Satellite Services – PRNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90 million and $401.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 332,577 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $23.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 50,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC).

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.41 million for 56.72 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Deutsche Bank Extremely Cautious on Semiconductors: 5 Top 2019 Picks – 24/7 Wall St.” on January 18, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Semiconductor stocks are hot â€” here are the winners, losers and analyst favorites – MarketWatch” published on January 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Like Amazon, these stocks have 100% buy ratings from analysts – MarketWatch” published on April 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Semiconductor Stocks Could Get Red Hot After Huge Nvidia Deal – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 33 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 452,917 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Citadel Lc accumulated 0% or 25,379 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi accumulated 1.2% or 30,732 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Franklin Inc invested in 0.16% or 2.25M shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Wasatch Advisors invested in 1.32 million shares or 1.95% of the stock. Principal Gru owns 175,700 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 170,436 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 51,999 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 24,675 shares. Trexquant Lp owns 9,725 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $38.09 million activity. 23,020 shares valued at $3.01 million were sold by Sciammas Maurice on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 14,516 shares valued at $1.88 million was sold by Hsing Michael. $2.78 million worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Xiao Deming. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $1.81M was made by Moyer James C on Monday, January 14. Blegen Theodore had sold 899 shares worth $111,026 on Tuesday, January 22.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO) by 26,047 shares to 107,667 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).