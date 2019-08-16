Westover Capital Advisors Cut Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Stake by $530,550 as Stock Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Park Presidio Capital Lifted by $2.99 Million Its Holding

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.34M, up from 332,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 13.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – CAFC: EVERYMD.COM LLC v. FACEBOOK INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2105 – 2018-03-09; 26/03/2018 – The MBA view: can Facebook fix its reputation?; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: Breaking from @business:*FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DAT; 28/03/2018 – Facebook says it will stop using data from third-party data aggregators – companies like Experian and Acxiom – to help supplement its own data set for ad targeting; 10/05/2018 – Google and Facebook ban Irish vote ads; 15/05/2018 – lmmudyne Announces Strong Quarterly Revenue Growth and Provides Update on Shapiro MD; 20/03/2018 – Victoria Times: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 01/05/2018 – Wowza Unveils ClearCaster Integration for Facebook Live Video Graphics, Production and Interactive Services; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE INVITES FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY AT APRIL 10 HEARING ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES — STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company's stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $145.14. About 215,619 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,819 shares to 32,125 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.