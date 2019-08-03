Westover Capital Advisors Cut Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Holding by $530,550; Stock Value Declined; Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Raised Facebook (FB) Position

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 28,924 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 08/05/2018 – Meet the new team leading Facebook after the company’s biggest shakeup in history; 21/03/2018 – Options Market Showing Little Fear of Facebook Fallout Spreading; 26/03/2018 – BREAKING: FTC says it “has an open non-public investigation into” Facebook’s privacy practices; 17/04/2018 – Zuckerberg failed to fix Facebook users’ privacy concerns; 16/03/2018 – Full transcript: Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes on Recode Decode His new book advocates for providing “guaranteed income.”; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including U.S; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Mark Zuckerberg to Publicly Address Facebook’s User-Data Uproar; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared on CNN on Wednesday evening to address the mishandling of user data by London-based firm Cambridge Analytica

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $146.61. About 238,842 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

