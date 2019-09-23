Westover Capital Advisors Cut Marathon Pete (MPC) Position by $807,730 as Share Price Declined; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Parthenon Has Upped Stake by $4.84 Million as Stock Price Declined

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 151,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 301,972 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84M, up from 150,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 5.46M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 29.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 35,118 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 49,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 7.97 million shares traded or 35.62% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $202.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 9,959 shares to 76,589 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 21,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Management reported 100,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Spectrum Group holds 2,000 shares. 166,094 were reported by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,300 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 126,770 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Jacobs And Ca invested in 5,065 shares. 3,814 were reported by Aull & Monroe Invest Mngmt. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 120,419 shares. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 40,306 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg accumulated 560,777 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 8,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Management Group Limited Liability Company holds 3.15% or 152,079 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Condor Capital Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Stock Yards Bankshares accumulated 0.08% or 14,414 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $466.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Guardian Inc (NASDAQ:UG) by 29,080 shares to 71,274 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

