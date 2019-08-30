Westover Capital Advisors Cut Its Position in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) by $530,550; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Shareholder Baker Bros Advisors LP Upped Its Stake by $10.27 Million as Shares Declined

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $150.56. About 130,862 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 789,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 5.71 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.79 million, up from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 208,726 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,819 shares to 32,125 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 8,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE).

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Monolithic Power (MPWR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SOXX: Performance And Valuation Update – May 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.