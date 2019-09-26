Westover Capital Advisors Cut By $308,340 Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding; Shorts at LENDLEASE CORPORATION LTD AMERICAN D (LLESY) Lowered By 18.75%

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 7.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,284 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Westover Capital Advisors Llc holds 29,841 shares with $4.03 million value, down from 32,125 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $41.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 728,503 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’

LENDLEASE CORPORATION LTD AMERICAN D (OTCMKTS:LLESY) had a decrease of 18.75% in short interest. LLESY’s SI was 1,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.75% from 1,600 shares previously. With 7,300 avg volume, 0 days are for LENDLEASE CORPORATION LTD AMERICAN D (OTCMKTS:LLESY)’s short sellers to cover LLESY’s short positions. The stock increased 4.93% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 347 shares traded. Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lendlease Corporation (LLESY) Presents At CLSA Investors’ Forum – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Lendlease Corporation Limited ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leighton Holdings Is Slowly Being Acquired – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2014 was also an interesting one.

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $6.94 billion. It operates through three divisions: Development, Construction, and Investments. It has a 11.86 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the development of communities, inner city mixed use developments, and apartments, as well as retirement, retail, and commercial assets; and social and economic infrastructures.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.19 million for 29.19 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General +7% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bernstein Downgrades Dollar General (DG) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Dollar General Stock Jumped 16% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy that Are Not Amazon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General has $18400 highest and $12900 lowest target. $162’s average target is 1.26% above currents $159.98 stock price. Dollar General had 25 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, August 30. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 30. The company was maintained on Friday, May 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 5. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 30. The firm has “Top Pick” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Friday, May 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, May 31.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased Ishares Tr (EFAV) stake by 9,959 shares to 76,589 valued at $5.56M in 2019Q2. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 1,251 shares and now owns 12,989 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.