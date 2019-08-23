Westover Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Dollar Gen New (DG); As Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Stock Declined, Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Lifted Position by $6.50 Million

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 32,125 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 29,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.74. About 1.65 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 1,052 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 16/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution on Its Series A Preferred Units; 24/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX TO REVIEW STEEL PARTNERS OFFER; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS-AGREEMENT WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES WITH RESPECT TO POSSIBLE NEGOTIATED BUSINESS COMBINATION/OTHER STRATEGIC/FINANCIAL TRANSACTION; 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named President and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 07/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.35; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 35c; 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding lndication of Interest; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SPLP.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.5 BLN TO $1.6 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Partners Holdings LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLP)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Management Corporation has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Brinker Capital holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 7,193 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 19,683 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cls holds 107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 16,147 are owned by Bessemer Gp Inc. Icon Advisers Company owns 0.17% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 14,100 shares. 86,767 are owned by Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Comerica Bankshares reported 61,386 shares. Nordea Invest Ab reported 108,595 shares stake. Paloma Partners Mngmt has 32,644 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,005 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 2,484 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru reported 0.17% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tokio Marine Asset Co Limited owns 16,049 shares.

