Westover Capital Advisors Boosted Apple (AAPL) Holding by $429,219; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Trimmed Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stake by $3.14 Million; Share Value Rose

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,687 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, up from 36,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $203.31. About 9.44 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: The new iPad supports Apple’s ARKIT. This Boulevard AR app gets kids virtually up close to fine art. #AppleEvent; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD SUPPORTS APPLE PENCIL STYLUS; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 241,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 834,330 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 594,104 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.36 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% EPS growth.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc by 21,534 shares to 379,266 shares, valued at $16.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 39,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 682,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 1.66% or 41,139 shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,408 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 7,510 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd invested in 18,206 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management has invested 1.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fiduciary Trust has invested 3.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bancorporation reported 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Llc reported 1.85% stake. Boston Advsrs Limited Com owns 282,785 shares. Barometer Mngmt Incorporated reported 27,600 shares. Bartlett Llc accumulated 444,615 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor Inc accumulated 3.57% or 33,883 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Invest has invested 1.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,202 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications owns 73,181 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 39,742 shares to 33,288 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

