Westlake Chemical (WLK) Reaches $66.31 After 7.00% Down Move; Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Sentiment Is 1.09

The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $66.31. About 212,557 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $8.52 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $61.67 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WLK worth $596.19M less.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 12 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 11 reduced and sold their stock positions in Sprague Resources LP. The investment managers in our database now own: 3.80 million shares, down from 4.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sprague Resources LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Among 5 analysts covering Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westlake Chemical had 18 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21. Nomura upgraded Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) rating on Monday, April 15. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $79 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Alembic. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by Nomura. RBC Capital Markets maintained Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Alembic. Nomura maintained the shares of WLK in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Sell” rating.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. The company has market cap of $8.52 billion. It operates through two divisions, Olefins and Vinyls. It has a 11.09 P/E ratio. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen.

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, down 43.27% or $1.06 from last year’s $2.45 per share. WLK’s profit will be $178.53M for 11.93 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold Westlake Chemical Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 255 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 6,417 shares. Geode Capital Management Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 44,704 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,048 shares. Sei Company holds 567 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Regions Corp has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 16 shares. James Invest Rech accumulated 30,952 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc holds 0.01% or 95 shares in its portfolio. 822,017 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Sprott Inc reported 1.47% stake. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). J Goldman & Communication L P owns 6,023 shares. Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 22,085 shares.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 2,571 shares traded. Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) has declined 21.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.97% the S&P500.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $431.45 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. It has a 13.95 P/E ratio. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale and commercial customers.

Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP for 64,000 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny owns 196,582 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.02% invested in the company for 12,745 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.02% in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 174,332 shares.

Analysts await Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.42 EPS, up 37.31% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.67 per share. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Sprague Resources LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -130.00% negative EPS growth.