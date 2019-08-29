Westlake Chemical (WLK) Position Held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec; Fagan Associates Holds Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) by 39.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 26,300 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 18,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Westlake Chemical Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 451,155 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals; 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 17/05/2018 – HUB California Adds Mark Dobbs to HUB’S National Real Estate Specialty Practice in Westlake Village; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 17/05/2018 – Westlake Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6.5 Years; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q Net $287M; 28/03/2018 – Westlake Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – WESTLAKE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 5,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 35,256 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 29,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.68. About 9.61M shares traded or 22.40% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 4,300 shares to 23,900 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 12.55M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31.76M shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.