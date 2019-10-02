Westlake Chemical (WLK) EPS Estimated At $1.08; Stifel Financial Upped Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Position

Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report $1.08 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $1.27 EPS change or 54.04% from last quarter’s $2.35 EPS. WLK’s profit would be $138.53 million giving it 13.96 P/E if the $1.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.92 EPS previously, Westlake Chemical Corporation’s analysts see 17.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.35% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 651,498 shares traded or 7.09% up from the average. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO SAYS VINYLS INVESTMENT CASE ‘GETTING CLOSER’; 18/04/2018 – WESTLAKE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 8, Affirms 2 Westlake Auto Receivables Trust Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EPS $2.20; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE SAYS VINYLS REQUIRES CHLOR-ALKALI, VCM, PVC, ETHYLENE; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium

Stifel Financial Corp increased Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) stake by 1993.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp acquired 308,223 shares as Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP)’s stock declined 8.22%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 323,683 shares with $5.49M value, up from 15,460 last quarter. Alliance Res Partner LP now has $1.91B valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 483,796 shares traded or 13.87% up from the average. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Sales Volume 40.3M-41.3M Tons; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase 1Q 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Ebitda $710M-$730M; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ‘BB+’ RATING ON ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P; 30/04/2018 – ARLP SEES FY EBITDA $710M TO $730M, EST. $620.3M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Increases to Net Income Attributable to ARLP and EBITDA of 48.6% and 28.7%,; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Resource Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARLP); 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARL; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.7475/UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.515 PER UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ARLP shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 15.57% less from 28.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.97% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). First Lp holds 20,998 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na reported 17,188 shares. Whittier accumulated 2,956 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 25,918 shares. The Tennessee-based Barnett Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Moreover, Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Moreover, Meritage Portfolio Mgmt has 0.29% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 168,392 shares. Arrow Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 19,586 shares. Mountain Lake Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.26M shares. Next Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Hightower Advisors Limited Company reported 32,821 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 3.21 million shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 147,000 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $86,335 activity. Torrence Wilson M bought $86,335 worth of stock or 5,600 shares.

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) stake by 5,286 shares to 239,179 valued at $20.41M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) stake by 55,602 shares and now owns 192,464 shares. Ishares Tr (TIP) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Westlake Chemical has $87 highest and $5100 lowest target. $70’s average target is 16.05% above currents $60.32 stock price. Westlake Chemical had 14 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Alembic maintained the shares of WLK in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 2. The firm earned “Reduce” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WLK in report on Friday, August 9 with “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. Nomura maintained Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Wednesday, September 18 with “Reduce” rating. Nomura downgraded Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) rating on Monday, July 22. Nomura has “Reduce” rating and $5700 target. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Monday, April 15.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. The company has market cap of $7.74 billion. It operates through two divisions, Olefins and Vinyls. It has a 12.61 P/E ratio. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold Westlake Chemical Corporation shares while 81 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 10.32% more from 34.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.26% or 576,440 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.07% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 14,200 shares. Paradigm Capital invested in 25,100 shares. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. James Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has 260,540 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 29,076 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 11,540 shares. Amp Cap Limited holds 16,726 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 1.99M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 375 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% or 9,004 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK).