Westlake Chemical (WLK) Analysts See $1.08 EPS; Lincoln National (LNC) Shorts Up By 12.23%

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) had an increase of 12.23% in short interest. LNC’s SI was 4.91M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 12.23% from 4.38 million shares previously. With 1.36M avg volume, 4 days are for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)’s short sellers to cover LNC’s short positions. The SI to Lincoln National Corporation’s float is 2.43%. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 461,882 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group

Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report $1.08 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $1.27 EPS change or 54.04% from last quarter’s $2.35 EPS. WLK’s profit would be $138.53 million giving it 13.85 P/E if the $1.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.92 EPS previously, Westlake Chemical Corporation’s analysts see 17.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 150,066 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 8, Affirms 2 Westlake Auto Receivables Trust Rtgs; 23/05/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES OUTLOOK FOR WESTLAKE TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS Baa3; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 28/03/2018 – Westlake Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook for Westlake Chemical Corp. to Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold Lincoln National Corporation shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 30,851 shares. Smithfield Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Mirae Asset Global Invs Company Limited reported 17,635 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.19% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 4,726 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Plancorp Ltd Com owns 0.21% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 8,369 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited reported 1.28 million shares stake. Moreover, Stratford Consulting Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). First Tru Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.07% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Ancora Advsr Llc invested 0.02% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Arbiter Prtnrs Cap Management Limited Co holds 1.64% or 117,398 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 4,370 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 223 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.01 billion. It operates through four divisions: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. It has a 7.75 P/E ratio. The firm sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Among 3 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lincoln National has $7500 highest and $67 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 29.69% above currents $55 stock price. Lincoln National had 6 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, September 13 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9.

Among 4 analysts covering Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Westlake Chemical has $87 highest and $5100 lowest target. $70’s average target is 16.96% above currents $59.85 stock price. Westlake Chemical had 14 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Alembic on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9 with “Market Perform”. As per Wednesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) earned “Reduce” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold Westlake Chemical Corporation shares while 81 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 10.32% more from 34.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Invest Corporation Mi has invested 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Paragon Cap Management accumulated 4,115 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) or 11,750 shares. Nomura reported 10,277 shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 50,531 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.26% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 576,440 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0.07% or 84,600 shares. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Smith Graham Company Advsr Lp owns 79,976 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Markets has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). First Trust L P reported 322,506 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.04% or 21,872 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 14,481 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK).