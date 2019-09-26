Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) and Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Contrasting side by side

Both Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) and Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) compete on a level playing field in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Partners LP 23 0.62 N/A 1.61 14.58 Tronox Holdings plc 11 0.74 N/A 0.01 1228.89

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Westlake Chemical Partners LP and Tronox Holdings plc. Tronox Holdings plc has lower revenue and earnings than Westlake Chemical Partners LP. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Tronox Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Westlake Chemical Partners LP and Tronox Holdings plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Partners LP 0.00% 10.9% 3.4% Tronox Holdings plc 0.00% 0.4% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tronox Holdings plc’s 225.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.25 beta.

Liquidity

Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Tronox Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tronox Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Westlake Chemical Partners LP and Tronox Holdings plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Tronox Holdings plc 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 20.05% for Westlake Chemical Partners LP with average target price of $27. On the other hand, Tronox Holdings plc’s potential upside is 95.09% and its average target price is $17.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Tronox Holdings plc is looking more favorable than Westlake Chemical Partners LP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.1% of Westlake Chemical Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.8% of Tronox Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4% of Westlake Chemical Partners LP shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Tronox Holdings plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westlake Chemical Partners LP -0.8% -3.89% 4.96% 1.29% -7.3% -2.61% Tronox Holdings plc -6.59% -14.33% -16.4% 25.11% -39.03% 42.16%

For the past year Westlake Chemical Partners LP had bearish trend while Tronox Holdings plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Westlake Chemical Partners LP beats Tronox Holdings plc.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. It primarily operates in two segments, TiO2 and Alkali. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. This segment produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, ilmenite, leucoxene, titanium slag, slag fines, synthetic rutile, and leucoxene, as well as pig iron and zircon; and produces and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It also manufactures and markets electrolytic manganese dioxide primarily for battery materials; and specialty boron products for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, high-performance fibers, specialty ceramics, and epoxies, as well as igniter formulations. The Alkali segment produces natural soda ash for various industries comprising flat glass, container glass, detergent, and chemical manufacturing. This segment is involved in dry mining of trona ore underground at Westvaco facility; secondary recovery of trona from previously dry mined areas underground at Westvaco and Granger facilities; refining of raw trona ore into soda ash and specialty sodium alkali products; and marketing, sale, and distribution of alkali products. Tronox Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.