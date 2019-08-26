Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) and The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) and The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Corporation 68 0.86 N/A 5.97 11.31 The Chemours Company 28 0.35 N/A 4.34 4.40

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Westlake Chemical Corporation and The Chemours Company. The Chemours Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Westlake Chemical Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Corporation 0.00% 14% 6.6% The Chemours Company 0.00% 79.5% 10.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.61 shows that Westlake Chemical Corporation is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Chemours Company is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Westlake Chemical Corporation is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival The Chemours Company is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Westlake Chemical Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Chemours Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Westlake Chemical Corporation and The Chemours Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Corporation 1 3 1 2.20 The Chemours Company 0 1 4 2.80

Westlake Chemical Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 25.84% and an $71 average price target. The Chemours Company on the other hand boasts of a $35.6 average price target and a 179.22% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, The Chemours Company is looking more favorable than Westlake Chemical Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Westlake Chemical Corporation and The Chemours Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.4% and 83.4%. Insiders held 0.5% of Westlake Chemical Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of The Chemours Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westlake Chemical Corporation -2.55% -3.46% -0.35% -12.28% -35.65% 2.12% The Chemours Company -1.09% -15.36% -45.22% -47.39% -57.83% -32.42%

For the past year Westlake Chemical Corporation has 2.12% stronger performance while The Chemours Company has -32.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors The Chemours Company.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity PVC, VCM, EDC, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, mouldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. The companyÂ’s products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Westlake Chemical Corporation also offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses primarily in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. The Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, including refrigerants, and industrial fluoropolymer resins and derivatives under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brand names. The Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive industries. It also provides sodium cyanide through its mining solutions business; and performance chemicals and intermediates, such as methylamines, glycolic acid, and Vazo free radical initiators. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.