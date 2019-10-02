Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Specialty Chemicals company, Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Westlake Chemical Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.32% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Westlake Chemical Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.45% of all Specialty Chemicals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Westlake Chemical Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Corporation 56,048,192.77% 14.00% 6.60% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Westlake Chemical Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Corporation 34.89M 62 11.31 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Westlake Chemical Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Westlake Chemical Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Corporation 1 2 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.41 2.53

Westlake Chemical Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $70, suggesting a potential upside of 11.01%. As a group, Specialty Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 16.77%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that Westlake Chemical Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Westlake Chemical Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westlake Chemical Corporation -2.55% -3.46% -0.35% -12.28% -35.65% 2.12% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Westlake Chemical Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Westlake Chemical Corporation are 2.1 and 1.3. Competitively, Westlake Chemical Corporation’s peers have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.61 shows that Westlake Chemical Corporation is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Westlake Chemical Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Westlake Chemical Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity PVC, VCM, EDC, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, mouldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. The companyÂ’s products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Westlake Chemical Corporation also offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses primarily in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.