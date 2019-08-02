Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) is a company in the Specialty Chemicals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of Westlake Chemical Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.32% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Westlake Chemical Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.45% of all Specialty Chemicals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Westlake Chemical Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Corporation 0.00% 14.00% 6.60% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Westlake Chemical Corporation and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Corporation N/A 69 11.31 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Westlake Chemical Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Westlake Chemical Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Westlake Chemical Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Corporation 1 2 2 2.40 Industry Average 1.17 2.33 2.17 2.48

Westlake Chemical Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $75.2, suggesting a potential upside of 20.36%. As a group, Specialty Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 25.94%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that Westlake Chemical Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Westlake Chemical Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westlake Chemical Corporation -2.55% -3.46% -0.35% -12.28% -35.65% 2.12% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Westlake Chemical Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Westlake Chemical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Westlake Chemical Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.19 Quick Ratio. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Westlake Chemical Corporation is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.61. In other hand, Westlake Chemical Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Westlake Chemical Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Westlake Chemical Corporation’s competitors beat Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity PVC, VCM, EDC, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, mouldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. The companyÂ’s products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Westlake Chemical Corporation also offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses primarily in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.