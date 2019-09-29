Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Comparing side by side

Both Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Corporation 62 2.02 34.89M 5.97 11.31 Ecolab Inc. 202 2.48 255.51M 5.34 37.80

Table 1 demonstrates Westlake Chemical Corporation and Ecolab Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ecolab Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Westlake Chemical Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Westlake Chemical Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Corporation 56,219,787.30% 14% 6.6% Ecolab Inc. 126,634,286.56% 18.5% 7.3%

Risk and Volatility

Westlake Chemical Corporation’s current beta is 1.61 and it happens to be 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ecolab Inc.’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

Westlake Chemical Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ecolab Inc. are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. Westlake Chemical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ecolab Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Westlake Chemical Corporation and Ecolab Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Corporation 1 2 1 2.25 Ecolab Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

The consensus target price of Westlake Chemical Corporation is $70, with potential upside of 6.97%. Competitively Ecolab Inc. has a consensus target price of $202.57, with potential upside of 2.42%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Westlake Chemical Corporation is looking more favorable than Ecolab Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Westlake Chemical Corporation and Ecolab Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.4% and 88.9%. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Ecolab Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westlake Chemical Corporation -2.55% -3.46% -0.35% -12.28% -35.65% 2.12% Ecolab Inc. 1.91% 3.05% 10.61% 28.59% 43.34% 36.91%

For the past year Westlake Chemical Corporation was less bullish than Ecolab Inc.

Summary

Ecolab Inc. beats on 12 of the 15 factors Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity PVC, VCM, EDC, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, mouldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. The companyÂ’s products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Westlake Chemical Corporation also offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses primarily in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.