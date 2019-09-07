Westlake Chem (WLK) Stake Upped by Alpha Windward Llc; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Richmond Hill Investment Company Lowered Stake by $2.26 Million as Stock Rose

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 2395.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, up from 243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.6. About 484,806 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 17/05/2018 – HUB California Adds Mark Dobbs to HUB’S National Real Estate Specialty Practice in Westlake Village; 17/05/2018 – Westlake Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6.5 Years; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES OUTLOOK FOR WESTLAKE TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS Baa3; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE SAYS VINYLS REQUIRES CHLOR-ALKALI, VCM, PVC, ETHYLENE; 23/05/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 6.23M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Westlake Chemical Corporation’s (NYSE:WLK) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Westlake Chemical (WLK) Presents At Jefferies Industrials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston co. acquires Dow business line, industrial park – Houston Business Journal” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before You Buy Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 4,912 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 3,410 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 3,519 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 38,145 shares. 18,941 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Victory reported 35,616 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 17,952 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). 199,820 are owned by Scout Invests Inc. 14,400 were reported by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia. Moreover, Company Financial Bank has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp owns 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 534,133 shares. Pnc has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK).

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:FULT) by 28,500 shares to 506 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,551 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 232,900 are held by American Assets Inv Mgmt Limited. Cubic Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.06% or 10,790 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Inc invested in 0% or 1,596 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Rare Infra Ltd holds 2.54% or 1.86M shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc accumulated 1,121 shares. Pinnacle Prns Incorporated reported 65,572 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Sunbelt Inc holds 1.21% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 121,030 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 15,165 shares stake. Bessemer Gru Incorporated holds 757,426 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Mgmt Professionals has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Atria Invs Limited reported 133,739 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 56,186 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 470,288 shares. Headinvest Ltd Company reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $492.21M for 23.19 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.