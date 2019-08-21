Westlake Chem (WLK) Stake Has Lifted by Alpha Windward Llc; Verisk Analytics Com (VRSK) Market Value Rose While Barrett Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $390,355

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Com (VRSK) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 2,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 236,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 239,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $158.68. About 444,744 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 2395.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, up from 243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.86. About 455,280 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 09/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $124; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EPS $2.20; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium Decking at 2018 JLC Live; 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 10/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $124 FROM $122

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.39% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 513,680 shares. 2,001 are owned by Private Wealth Prtn Ltd. Bristol John W And Co Inc Ny reported 1.54% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 22,717 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 55,100 are held by Korea Investment. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.80 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.34% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Eqis Capital Management holds 0.16% or 15,365 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.08% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 31,148 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7,415 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 2,092 shares. King Luther Management holds 180,096 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 7,051 shares.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion Com by 49,315 shares to 182,640 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 25,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Llc has 11,709 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 305,421 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 11,875 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs accumulated 6,200 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 38,945 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,410 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,729 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 4.62 million shares. 251,554 are owned by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Robotti Robert stated it has 295,607 shares or 7.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 5 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 1,364 shares.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 18,660 shares to 891 shares, valued at $23,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).