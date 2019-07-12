Westlake Chem (WLK) Shareholder Sprott Increased Stake by $2.01 Million as Valuation Declined; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Increased Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $305,440

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.68 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Canadian company worked on software to find Republican voters; 24/04/2018 – Google has more information on users than Facebook, notes one venture capitalist; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: There’s been no dramatic drop-off in users despite ‘Delete Facebook’ memes; 20/04/2018 – PwC had cleared Facebook’s privacy practices in leak period; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK SHOWED WILLINGNESS TO BE MORE TRANSPARENT ABOUT THE ALGORITHMS IT USES TO CONNECT USERS; 11/04/2018 – Dealbook: Did Mark Zuckerberg Do Enough to Protect Facebook?: DealBook Briefing; 08/04/2018 – Christina Wilkie: Scoop: Facebook has suspended a second data firm, @Cubeyou, after CNBC’s @MishCastillo discovered tactics; 29/03/2018 – Comedian Will Ferrell has joined the small chorus of public figures deleting their Facebook accounts; 19/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $67.1. About 913,633 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium Decking at 2018 JLC Live; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 8, Affirms 2 Westlake Auto Receivables Trust Rtgs; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 188,983 shares to 212,841 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 19,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,568 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 15,900 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $2.39 million. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million. On Wednesday, February 13 Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 750 shares.

