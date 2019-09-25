Westlake Chem (WLK) Shareholder Robotti Robert Has Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Declined; As Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Share Price Rose, Everett Harris & Company Trimmed Stake by $1.62 Million

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 5,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 290,187 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.16M, down from 295,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $63.61. About 107,931 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EPS $2.20; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO SAYS VINYLS INVESTMENT CASE ‘GETTING CLOSER’; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook for Westlake Chemical Corp. to Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 28/03/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $125 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES OUTLOOK FOR WESTLAKE TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS Baa3; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium Decking at 2018 JLC Live; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 45.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 33,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 39,294 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 72,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 37,575 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB: TIGHT LIQUIDITY POSITIVE FOR SOME STRATEGIES; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 16/03/2018 – Oaktree Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC; 24/04/2018 – RDL: Oaktree: Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE – WILLING TO SUPPORT RDL WIND-DOWN EFFORT BY NOMINATING UP TO 2 NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD AT RANGER’S INVITATION; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT WIND-DOWN REPRESENTS CLEAR BEST OPTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK)

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 54.04% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.35 per share. WLK’s profit will be $138.53M for 14.72 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold WLK shares while 81 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 10.32% more from 34.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc owns 17,078 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bowling Lc holds 14,863 shares. Natl Bank Of America De owns 124,639 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 29,618 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust owns 4,322 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co holds 2,973 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 130 were reported by Smith Asset Gru L P. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Bridgewater Assoc Lp holds 27,938 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Com stated it has 209,708 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 40,000 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Price Michael F has 91,800 shares. 14,276 were reported by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 657,326 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.54M for 18.93 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $4.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors International Of Wa (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 240,528 shares to 379,528 shares, valued at $28.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT) by 5,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 587,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW).