Westlake Chem (WLK) Share Value Declined While Alpha Windward Has Raised by $389,940 Its Stake; Frontier Capital Management Co Increases Position in Model N (MODN)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Model N Inc. (MODN) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 44,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.85M, up from 972,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 292,223 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Rev $39.2M; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 2395.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, up from 243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 731,942 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 8, Affirms 2 Westlake Auto Receivables Trust Rtgs; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – WESTLAKE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE; 17/05/2018 – HUB California Adds Mark Dobbs to HUB’S National Real Estate Specialty Practice in Westlake Village; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO ALBERT CHAO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 17/05/2018 – Westlake Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6.5 Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 5,431 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 271,776 shares or 0% of the stock. 91,815 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corporation. Essex Investment Lc owns 135,091 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 39,802 shares. 1.10 million were reported by Massachusetts Financial Svcs Com Ma. 150,189 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Frontier Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Amer Intl Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 16,457 shares. Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 1.26M shares. Voya Inv Management Lc holds 0% or 11,656 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc. by 44,956 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $163.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc. Class A by 1.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 677,299 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,814 shares to 3,874 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 5,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 5,654 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Lc owns 16,518 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Millennium Management Llc reported 1.08 million shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Glenmede Tru Na owns 2,942 shares. 14,481 were accumulated by Royal London Asset. Pettee Invsts Inc has invested 0.54% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Toth Advisory Corporation holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 406,402 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 48,473 shares. 95 were reported by Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.04% or 305,421 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Co accumulated 2,042 shares.