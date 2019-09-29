Westlake Chem (WLK) Holder Robotti Robert Has Trimmed Holding by $373,980; Dupont Capital Management Decreased Holding in Post Holdings (POST) by $1.60 Million as Shares Declined

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Post Holdings Inc (POST) by 66.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 15,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 7,717 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $802,000, down from 23,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $105.06. About 518,136 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 5,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 290,187 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.16M, down from 295,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.44. About 372,437 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 17/05/2018 – HUB California Adds Mark Dobbs to HUB’S National Real Estate Specialty Practice in Westlake Village; 28/03/2018 – Westlake Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals; 18/04/2018 – WESTLAKE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EPS $2.20; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold WLK shares while 81 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 10.32% more from 34.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd owns 2,897 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 334,672 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 27,938 shares. Wedge L LP Nc holds 105,096 shares. 209,708 were accumulated by Legal General Public Limited Company. Zebra Cap Management invested in 10,884 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Agf Invs Inc owns 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 11,795 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 27,860 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 101,144 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 56 shares stake. Pettee Invsts invested in 0.34% or 7,604 shares. Hudock Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.02% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 11,540 shares.

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 54.04% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.35 per share. WLK’s profit will be $138.53M for 15.15 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Westlake Chemical Closes Purchase of NAKAN PVC Compounding Solutions Business – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Westlake Chemical Corporation’s (NYSE:WLK) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Westlake Chemical’s Stock Is Taking A Beating, But This Is Why I’m Still Rooting For It – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Westlake Chemical Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Weik Capital has invested 0.25% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 48,682 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Communication Can. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 53,852 shares. Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 16,100 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% or 51,959 shares. Everett Harris And Ca, a California-based fund reported 5,291 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 11,755 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 11,136 shares. Sei has 97,431 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Com accumulated 2.18M shares. Howe & Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 446 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 5.90M shares. The Missouri-based Argent Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.69% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConAgra Foods +4% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “New York Stock Exchange owner launches futures contracts that pay out in bitcoin – CNBC” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Activist Investor Reveals Stake in Box, Tyson Cuts EPS Forecast – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk: Valuation Looks Attractive After Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Alibaba Makes a $2 Billion Deal, Lululemon’s Q2 Crushes Estimates – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 8,031 shares to 72,016 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).