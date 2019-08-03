Westlake Chem (WLK) Holder Alpha Windward Has Increased Holding by $389,940 as Valuation Declined; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Rose While Encompass Capital Advisors Lowered Position

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 356,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 675,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.57 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $97.49. About 2.02 million shares traded or 24.87% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 2395.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, up from 243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $62.28. About 865,606 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 18/04/2018 – WESTLAKE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 10/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $124 FROM $122; 23/05/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 17/05/2018 – HUB California Adds Mark Dobbs to HUB’S National Real Estate Specialty Practice in Westlake Village

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 44 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 4,729 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 17,955 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Co National Bank & Trust owns 3,731 shares. Tortoise Advsr Ltd Co holds 21 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 7,422 shares. Pettee Invsts stated it has 0.54% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). 499,064 are held by Aqr Limited Co. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com stated it has 8,103 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Viking Fund Ltd Llc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 30,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 26,300 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 300 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth has invested 0.04% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 5,633 shares.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstcash Inc by 5,520 shares to 266 shares, valued at $23,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 12,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469 shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Com reported 15,757 shares. Moreover, Community Bancorporation Na has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 257 shares. 24,070 are held by Polaris Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Sun Life Fincl invested in 262 shares. Cambrian LP holds 10.41% or 71,784 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0.44% or 953,249 shares. 42 were reported by Carroll Associate. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.15% or 65,541 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Mirae Asset Invests Limited invested in 3,958 shares. Cap stated it has 11.18M shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 255,301 shares. Hrt Financial owns 3,232 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 12.58% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $294.77M for 13.62 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.78% EPS growth.