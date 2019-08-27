Westlake Chem Partners LP (WLKP) Share Price Rose While Salient Capital Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $11.09 Million; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Share Price Declined While Eminence Capital LP Has Cut by $86.10 Million Its Holding

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 46.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 755,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 879,987 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $101.77. About 964,114 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (WLKP) by 1935.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 504,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.96% . The institutional investor held 530,103 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89 million, up from 26,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 28,803 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) has declined 7.30% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WLKP News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 8, Affirms 2 Westlake Auto Receivables Trust Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL NET SALES $284.3 MLN VS $277.4 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs 1Q EPS 36c

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $30.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WLKP shares while 86 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 0.65% less from 44.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) for 333,469 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.02% or 27,217 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon has 534,133 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 2,837 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Finance Corp reported 5 shares. 9,457 are owned by Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited. 38,794 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 3,260 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Hennessy Advsr Inc holds 33,500 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Legal & General Gru Plc holds 209,581 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.07% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 927,883 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP).

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 146,083 shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $184.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase Co (AMJ) by 459,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,305 shares, and cut its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.68 million for 5.84 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 24,077 shares. Moreover, Moore Capital Management Limited Partnership has 0.35% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Coastline Trust Co invested in 8,535 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.02% or 5,904 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset LP reported 400 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund stated it has 3,410 shares. Hudock Group Limited Co reported 779 shares. Strs Ohio reported 308,067 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 0.06% or 21,176 shares. 7,800 were accumulated by Boston Prtn. Chevy Chase Holdg Incorporated holds 143,043 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Acg Wealth invested in 9,988 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Vanguard accumulated 17.95M shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.