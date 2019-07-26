Westlake Chem Partners LP (WLKP) Market Valuation Declined While Harvest Fund Advisors Cut Its Holding; As Honeywell Intl (Call) (HON) Stock Rose, Scopus Asset Management LP Lowered Position

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (WLKP) by 52.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 673,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 618,476 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $826.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 23,689 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) has declined 1.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical WLKP News: 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs 1Q EPS 36c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLKP); 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP WLKP.N – QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION COVERAGE RATIO OF 1.13X; 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS- REPORTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP OF $0.36 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces First Quarter Distribution; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 49,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89M, down from 149,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $173.06. About 807,557 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $30.00 million activity.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 1.46M shares to 5.88 million shares, valued at $401.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 2.78 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WLKP shares while 86 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 0.65% less from 44.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) for 95,100 shares. Principal Grp owns 5,087 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 60,429 shares. J Goldman & Company Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) for 6,023 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.12% or 2.78 million shares. France-based Fund Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Price Michael F holds 91,800 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) for 2,942 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 439,748 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.08% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 129,842 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 45 shares. Nordea Inv holds 0% or 1,364 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Resetting Of The IDR Tiers To Enhance The Long-Term Value Of The Partnership Benefitting Both Partners And Westlake – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “May’s 50 Top Proven Dividend Winners By Yield And Net Gains – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WLKP or FUL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Third Quarter Distribution – Business Wire” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About M/I Homes Inc (MHO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mngmt stated it has 202,799 shares. Mackenzie Fin holds 705,881 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles has 0.32% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.64% or 371,826 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru has invested 0.97% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cidel Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 2,041 shares. 94,892 were accumulated by Barometer Cap. Fayez Sarofim accumulated 13,533 shares. 1,315 are owned by Atwood & Palmer. First Merchants has invested 0.83% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stewart & Patten Com Ltd Llc owns 2.37% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 81,627 shares. Bluestein R H invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Arvest State Bank Division has 1.37% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Provise Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 3,631 shares in its portfolio. Valmark Advisers Inc has 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,544 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.