Westlake Chem Partners LP (WLKP) Holder Salient Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $11.09 Million; Centurylink (CTL) Share Price Declined While Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Raised Stake

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 1.39 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (WLKP) by 1935.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 504,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 530,103 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89 million, up from 26,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $833.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.69. About 8,964 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) has declined 1.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical WLKP News: 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLKP); 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs 1Q Net $12.3M; 17/05/2018 – HUB California Adds Mark Dobbs to HUB’S National Real Estate Specialty Practice in Westlake Village; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 8, Affirms 2 Westlake Auto Receivables Trust Rtgs; 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS- REPORTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP OF $0.36 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $30.00 million activity.

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Compelling Valuation, High Distribution Yield: Consider Westlake Chemical Partners LP – Seeking Alpha” on January 04, 2016, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Take Advantage Of Westlake Chemical’s Depressed Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Westlake Chemical Partners Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings for 2018 Conference Call – Business Wire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Westlake Partners to increase stake in Westlake Chemical OpCo for $201M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WLKP shares while 86 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 0.65% less from 44.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,700 were accumulated by Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership. Moreover, Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) for 24,837 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 209,581 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 38,794 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Adage Prns Group Llc invested in 0.05% or 281,047 shares. Bowling Ltd Liability Co invested in 17,955 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv holds 0% or 7,400 shares in its portfolio. 333,469 were accumulated by Geode Management Limited Liability Com. Smithfield Tru has 750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Mngmt holds 0.01% or 9,477 shares. Adirondack Research & holds 0.42% or 29,617 shares in its portfolio. Scout holds 199,820 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 15,879 shares.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 124,773 shares to 5.31M shares, valued at $76.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 311,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of stock or 83,000 shares. On Thursday, May 23 Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 15,000 shares. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink Deleveraging And Asset Protection Plan – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink: Don’t Lose Faith – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CenturyLink Collaborates with Alphabet’s Loon to Provide Internet Access in Earthquake-Affected Areas in Peru – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Longleaf Partners Comments on CenturyLink – GuruFocus.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.