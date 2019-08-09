Westlake Chem Partners LP (WLKP) Holder Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Trimmed Its Stake by $522,236 as Share Value Rose; F&V Capital Management Trimmed Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding by $417,545 as Shares Rose

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (WLKP) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 23,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.96% . The institutional investor held 105,447 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, down from 129,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Westlake Chem Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $779.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 10,485 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) has declined 7.30% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WLKP News: 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces First Quarter Distribution; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs Raises Distribution to 39.75c; 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS- REPORTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP OF $0.36 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 8, Affirms 2 Westlake Auto Receivables Trust Rtgs; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs 1Q Net $12.3M; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 11,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 144,670 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 155,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 2.30 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $433.31 million for 19.73 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why eBay (EBAY) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can eBay Continue to Climb When It Reports Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019, Ibtimes.com published: “eBay Has a New Plan to Take on Amazon – International Business Times” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EBay beats second-quarter revenue estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TripAdvisor (TRIP) Misses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 0.01% or 15,100 shares. Heritage Wealth invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 7.73 million are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 710,028 shares. Brinker Capital holds 6,996 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). American Money Mgmt Lc has invested 1.82% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 55,452 were reported by Shell Asset Mngmt. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 478,636 shares. Stifel Finance holds 385,639 shares. King Luther stated it has 5,605 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 172,155 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Investments. 12,362 are held by Fifth Third Bancorporation. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 438,472 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WLKP shares while 86 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 0.65% less from 44.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Company has 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) or 375 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd holds 0% or 13,797 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Management Limited reported 5,654 shares stake. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 35,616 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp invested in 0.19% or 39,527 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 44,704 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). 8,103 are owned by Sg Americas Limited Company. Pettee Incorporated stated it has 12,604 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) for 3,711 shares. Amp Capital Invsts invested in 17,974 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cass Information Systems (CASS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston chemical co. reaches $200M deal – Houston Business Journal” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Westlake Chemical Partners Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings for 2018 Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.