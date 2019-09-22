Westlake Chem (Call) (WLK) Shareholder Walleye Trading Has Raised Position; Summit Creek Advisors Has Decreased Gentherm (THRM) Stake by $3.49 Million as Shares Declined

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 85,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 147,654 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, down from 232,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 516,907 shares traded or 153.44% up from the average. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500.

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (Call) (WLK) by 83.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 20,600 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 11,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $65.1. About 532,772 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 17/05/2018 – HUB California Adds Mark Dobbs to HUB’S National Real Estate Specialty Practice in Westlake Village; 17/05/2018 – Westlake Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6.5 Years; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals; 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 10/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $124 FROM $122; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.81M for 19.02 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $595.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 9,030 shares to 141,989 shares, valued at $21.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 61,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold WLK shares while 81 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 10.32% more from 34.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 29,130 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 74,344 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Shell Asset Management reported 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.26% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). State Street stated it has 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Winch Advisory Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 657,326 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 17,078 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 6.80 million shares stake. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Arosa Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.55% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 50,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 112,253 shares.