WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; Meritage Homes (MTH) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 82 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 64 decreased and sold their holdings in Meritage Homes Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 36.62 million shares, down from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Meritage Homes Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 50 Increased: 57 New Position: 25.

Analysts expect WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) to report $-0.03 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 83.33% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. After having $0.40 EPS previously, WestJet Airlines Ltd.’s analysts see -107.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 329,562 shares traded. WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and manufactures single-family homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It has a 10.48 P/E ratio. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names.

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on July, 24 after the close. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 22.14% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.31 per share. MTH’s profit will be $39.03M for 13.34 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.92% EPS growth.

Rr Partners Lp holds 4.57% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation for 859,521 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 63,229 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Echo Street Capital Management Llc has 1.02% invested in the company for 1.16 million shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0.89% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,526 shares.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company has market cap of $3.50 billion. The firm offers scheduled flights; operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and provides cargo and charter services. It has a 34.16 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 115 Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft, 34 Bombardier Q400 aircraft, and 4 Boeing 767-300ERW aircraft for approximately 104 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, and Europe.

