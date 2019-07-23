Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) to pay $0.12 on Aug 23, 2019; COLOPL JAPAN (CPLLF) SI Increased By 8.33%

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) is expected to pay $0.12 on Aug 23, 2019. (NYSE:WAB) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp’s current price of $70.45 translates into 0.17% yield. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. May 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $70.45. About 1.13 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530 on Tuesday, May 21.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology equipment and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.47 billion. It operates in two divisions, Freight and Transit. It has a 36.04 P/E ratio. The Freight segment makes and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; manufactures switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Wabtec Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Sarl owns 0.37% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 40,260 shares. 185,549 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Stone Run Capital Ltd Company stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 16,908 shares. Farmers National Bank & Trust owns 283 shares. Cap Rech accumulated 35,910 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 33,597 shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking owns 504,510 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Royal London Asset Mngmt has 55,689 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Inc has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Whittier reported 1,361 shares stake. Tudor Et Al reported 9,579 shares stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Stephens. Cowen & Co maintained Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $92 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24.