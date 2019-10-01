Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (WAB) Valuation Rose While Beddow Capital Management Boosted by $3.34 Million Its Holding; As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Declined, H Partners Management Decreased Its Holding by $5.64 Million

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (WAB) by 432.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 47,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 57,987 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, up from 10,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 692,413 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10M, down from 5.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 547,137 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.02 million for 5.59 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $173.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 3,135 shares to 20,677 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) by 20,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,446 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. The insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21.

