Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (WAB) Holder Beddow Capital Management Boosted Position; As Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Westwood Holdings Group Trimmed by $2.95 Million Its Holding

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (WAB) by 432.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 47,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 57,987 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, up from 10,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.38. About 1.85 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 65,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 576,389 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.50M, down from 641,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorp Na for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 1.50M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 9.86 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why it is a Wise Idea to Hold Zions (ZION) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “California Bank & Trust Repeats “Best Bank” Title Wins In San Diego And Orange County – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “California Bank & Trust Celebrates Opening Of Escondido Branch With Ceremony And Gift To Non-Profit – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co by 437,725 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $63.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Steel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 257,925 shares to 20,100 shares, valued at $163,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of stock or 8,000 shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was bought by DeNinno David L. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1.

