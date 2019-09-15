Westfield Capital Management Company LP Upped Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Position By $19.14 Million; Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Sentiment Is 1.48

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) stake by 39.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp acquired 416,087 shares as Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)’s stock declined 5.67%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 1.47M shares with $67.74 million value, up from 1.05 million last quarter. Eldorado Resorts Inc now has $3.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 1.17M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI); 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Tropicana Entertainment In Accretive Transaction Valued At $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Remaining $640M of Cash Consideration Payabl; 16/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ELDORADO RESORTS ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 114 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 77 reduced and sold stakes in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The investment managers in our database now hold: 106.83 million shares, up from 105.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Corporate Office Properties Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 62 Increased: 73 New Position: 41.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ERI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 72.73 million shares or 16.55% more from 62.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 100,000 are held by Nicholas Investment Limited Partnership. 113,721 were accumulated by Waterfront Cap Ptnrs Llc. Psagot Inv House stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 47,231 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Driehaus Mngmt Lc has 0.11% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 56,811 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). The California-based Falcon Point Cap Ltd Co has invested 3.35% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 44,166 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Com reported 34,782 shares. Cap Advisers Ltd reported 51,540 shares. 50,765 are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,175 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 5,900 shares.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased Viavi Solutions Inc stake by 74,640 shares to 1.83 million valued at $24.28 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) stake by 7,970 shares and now owns 187,977 shares. Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eldorado Resorts has $65 highest and $42 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 28.90% above currents $43.25 stock price. Eldorado Resorts had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. The stock of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 20. Roth Capital maintained the shares of ERI in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

V3 Capital Management L.P. holds 4.54% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust for 802,650 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 1.79 million shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Green Street Investors Llc has 1.47% invested in the company for 87,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aew Capital Management L P has invested 1.38% in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V., a Netherlands-based fund reported 369,200 shares.

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. OFC’s profit will be $56.05M for 14.47 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It has a 19.33 P/E ratio. It specializes in acquiring, developing, owning, leasing and managing high quality office and data center properties.

The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 527,854 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018