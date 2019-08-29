Westfield Capital Management Company LP Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Stake By $16.38 Million; Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Has 0.41 Sentiment

Pacific Ethanol Inc (PEIX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.31, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 12 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 29 trimmed and sold equity positions in Pacific Ethanol Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 17.69 million shares, down from 21.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pacific Ethanol Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 17 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 6.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp analyzed 43,000 shares as Boeing Co (BA)'s stock declined 9.45%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 575,535 shares with $219.52M value, down from 618,535 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $203.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $362.38. About 1.24M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.68 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Production and Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Hightower Advisors Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. for 4.01 million shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 961,089 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 430,145 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 216,201 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 18.28% above currents $362.38 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Seaport Global. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. DZ BANK AG downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. DZ BANK AG has “Sell” rating and $333 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $380 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Landesbank with “Sell”.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased Evolent Health Inc stake by 83,065 shares to 693,515 valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) stake by 44,480 shares and now owns 425,860 shares. Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.59 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.