Westfield Capital Management Company LP Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) Has Raised as Shares Declined; Lincluden Management LTD Decreased Its Sap Se (SAP) Holding by $875,840 as Share Price Declined

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 6,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 38,295 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24 million, down from 44,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.37. About 802,717 shares traded or 17.01% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 07/05/2018 – Former SAP Media Executive Appointed Co-Founder by Ad-tech Start-Up, Adzymic, Focusing on Dynamic Creative Management Solution; 16/04/2018 – German software company SAP predicts new business in Middle East from Saudi Vision 2030 plan; 05/03/2018 – SAP Capital Markets Day 2018; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Op. Profit EUR7.35B to EUR7.50B; 08/03/2018 – South Africa’s Eskom to launch own probe into SAP contract; 23/04/2018 – SAP Introduces SAP® Digital Manufacturing Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Hitachi, Ltd Selects Commvault to Protect its SAP HANA Cloud Service; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 2,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 201,478 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.01 million, up from 199,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.37. About 480,158 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 30,236 shares to 480,811 shares, valued at $161.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 9,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,789 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 9,826 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 2,714 are owned by First Foundation Advisors. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 256,713 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, a California-based fund reported 405 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Company Limited Partnership holds 201,478 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus owns 11,824 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, 1St Source State Bank has 0.05% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 3,995 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited invested in 0% or 500 shares. The Texas-based Syntal Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 9,577 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 234,824 are owned by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Davis R M reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Mariner Ltd Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 144,063 shares. Pictet Asset Limited invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.19% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 29,465 shares to 481,385 shares, valued at $37.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi Aventis (NYSE:SNY) by 22,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Wallgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.34 billion for 25.98 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.