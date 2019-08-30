Westfield Capital Management Company LP Stake in Costar Group (CSGP) Has Trimmed by $552,210; As Imax (IMAX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed by $1.67 Million Its Holding

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 1,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 86,459 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.33 million, down from 87,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $611.15. About 33,235 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 75,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 83,162 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 159,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.07. About 20,371 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – VOX TO OPEN FOUR-SCREEN MULTIPLEX CINEMA IN RIYADH “IN COMING DAYS” INCLUDING FIRST IMAX SCREEN; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI ARABIA AGREE TO IDENTIFY, DEVELOP LOCAL FILMS; 19/04/2018 – Daphne Guinness Debuts Second Album at London’s BFI Imax; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL EXITED MED, IMAX IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Imax Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “IMAX Earnings: Will a Strong Slate of Blockbusters Boost Its Results? – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IMAX expects blockbuster 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “IMAX Boosts 2019 Box Office Projections – Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IMAX: This Dark Horse Stock May Be The Best Entertainment Play Over The Next Several Years – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What IMAX Corporation’s (NYSE:IMAX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 68.21 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CTG vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why CoStar Group Stock Surged 64% Through the 1st Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining CoStar Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CSGP) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ron Baron Comments on CoStar Group – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group rallies 11.3% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 569,604 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $17.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hamilton Lane Inc by 21,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).