Westfield Capital Management Company LP Raised Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake; Anixter International (AXE) Sentiment Is 2.06

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) stake by 13.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp acquired 46,156 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 396,790 shares with $32.73 million value, up from 350,634 last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc now has $13.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 730,550 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Anixter International Inc (AXE) investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 107 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 52 sold and reduced their stock positions in Anixter International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 26.82 million shares, down from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Anixter International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 38 Increased: 75 New Position: 32.

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The Company’s Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products to technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. It has a 10.19 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical and Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage cables, instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment maker markets.

The stock increased 3.39% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 41,378 shares traded. Anixter International Inc. (AXE) has declined 9.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Management Exits Position in Anixter; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Expects Acquisitions Close Before 2Q-End, Add to Earnings in First Full Year of Operation; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M; 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K

More notable recent Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Than Its 10% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Anixter International Inc.’s (NYSE:AXE) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Anixter International Inc.’s (NYSE:AXE) 10% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.59 EPS, down 1.24% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.61 per share. AXE’s profit will be $53.61 million for 9.01 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Anixter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.44% negative EPS growth.

Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. for 182,800 shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 79,625 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Delphi Management Inc Ma has 1.2% invested in the company for 23,173 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.09% in the stock. Pzena Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.87 million shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Skyworks Solutions has $11000 highest and $7500 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is 12.83% above currents $76.93 stock price. Skyworks Solutions had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 8 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Needham. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.