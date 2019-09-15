Westfield Capital Management Company LP Raised Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Position by $7.48 Million; Confluence Investment Management Decreased Msc Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) Holding by $948,754

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 12,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 341,460 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.36M, down from 354,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $72.22. About 559,565 shares traded or 16.48% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 48,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 294,274 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.36 million, up from 245,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $157. About 984,634 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.01 million for 14.44 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $6.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,584 shares to 553,384 shares, valued at $95.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Intermediate Te (ITR) by 13,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capi (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,800 were reported by Gw Henssler & Associate. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Qs Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 39,699 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,260 shares. Confluence Investment Mngmt Limited stated it has 341,460 shares. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management has 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Lc owns 2.32 million shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Shelton Capital invested in 3,063 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 12,300 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Crawford Counsel holds 0.12% or 55,812 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 2,820 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 119,899 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 48,963 shares to 182,179 shares, valued at $25.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 13,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,844 shares, and cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 664 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Bbt Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 2,647 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has 240,458 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 104,311 shares. 86,612 were reported by Amp Limited. Sei owns 75,350 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru has 790,339 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.22% or 64,741 shares. Weik Cap Management reported 2,200 shares. Utah Retirement System invested 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Raymond James Serv accumulated 0.01% or 10,246 shares. 180 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Campbell And Adviser Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,763 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp owns 7,370 shares.

