Westfield Capital Management Company LP Lowered Its Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by $17.03 Million as Share Price Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Clarkston Capital Partners Cut Position

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 119,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 479,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.38M, down from 599,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $149.84. About 514,507 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 123,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 527,907 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.93M, down from 651,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 26 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 1,994 shares. 2,303 are owned by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Perkins Coie Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.18% or 234,788 shares. Parkside State Bank Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Endowment LP has invested 0.13% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Axa invested 0.05% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Legal General Group Public Limited Company holds 0.09% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP invested in 6,378 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 298,289 shares. 47,309 are held by Kennedy Mngmt Inc. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 15,581 shares.

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Learn From Equitrans Midstream Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:ETRN) Investment Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 147,425 shares to 686,545 shares, valued at $80.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 685,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.