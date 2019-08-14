Westfield Capital Management Company LP Increases Holding in Marriott Intl New (MAR); As Hanover Ins Group (THG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder D-E Shaw & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.94 Million

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 52.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 17,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The hedge fund held 15,197 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 32,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $132.02. About 206,207 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STA; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of First Quarter Catastrophes; 16/04/2018 – Hanover Insurance Sees Impact of Catastrophe Activity At of $66M-$76M Pretax; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Declined to Provide Additional Details; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – LOSSES PRIMARILY STEMMED FROM WINTER STORMS IN MIDWEST AND NORTHEAST IN JANUARY AND MARCH; 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Exploring Possible Sale of its International Specialty-Insurance Business; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $121; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.57; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 207,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.10 million, up from 792,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 1.43 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.23; 24/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD SHERATON FIJI RESORT, WESTIN DENARAU ISLAND RESORT & SPA, FIJI AND ASSOCIATED GOLF FACILITIES FOR ABOUT $131 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Cap Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott Intl Property; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES IS FOR BOOKINGS MADE ON OR AFTER APRIL 1 OF THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR C$92M; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 05/03/2018 – US Auto Parts to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Misses Sales Estimates — Earnings Review

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 13,286 shares to 132,909 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc (Call) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Trust reported 7,333 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 535 shares.

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 Per Common Share – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hanover Insurance in $150M accelerated share repurchase pact – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marriott (MAR) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates, Trims ’19 View – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Roku (ROKU) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 7, 2019 : VEON, T, CZR, WMB, MO, ROKU, CSCO, VIPS, WMT, AMCR, LYFT, QQQ – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PayPal (PYPL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MAR, ABT, NSC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,525 shares to 134,625 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,000 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).