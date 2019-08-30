Westfield Capital Management Company LP Increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Position; As Dr Horton (DHI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Decreased Its Stake

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 47.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 235,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 257,998 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, down from 493,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 513,860 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 69.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 319,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 781,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.80M, up from 462,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 1.26M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton: A True Winner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Cap Ca owns 6,663 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.06% or 3.11 million shares. Pinnacle Limited has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Shell Asset Communication invested in 25,241 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Grs Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4.68% or 192,896 shares. Hennessy Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 67,200 shares. Senator Investment Gru Limited Partnership invested 1.73% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Jpmorgan Chase Communications accumulated 1.30 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rech Investors, California-based fund reported 2.44 million shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx invested 0.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bessemer Gp holds 3,800 shares. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Regions Fincl Corporation reported 30,407 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 235,856 shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp/De (NYSE:WAB) by 83,572 shares to 97,809 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 23,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 13,123 shares to 182,241 shares, valued at $213.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).