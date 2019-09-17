Westfield Capital Management Company LP Increased Its Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Position by $537,780; As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Holder American Financial Group Increased Its Stake

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81M, up from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 3.86M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 44,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.06% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.59M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 382,211 shares traded. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has declined 60.70% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.70% the S&P500.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4,965 shares to 81,494 shares, valued at $45.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 16,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,612 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MNTA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 92.71 million shares or 2.57% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc has invested 0% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0% invested in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 58,482 shares. Everence Management owns 14,740 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 95,448 shares. 218,717 are owned by Macquarie Gp Limited. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 23,368 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Liability reported 0.07% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 66,925 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). New York-based Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 61,946 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 381,567 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Quantbot Technology LP reported 0.01% stake.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 90,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).