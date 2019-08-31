Westfield Capital Management Company LP Increased Its Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Position by $3.88 Million; Clarkston Capital Partners Increased Cdk Global (CDK) Position by $2.03 Million as Stock Value Declined

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 84,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.13M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 104,254 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 35,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.29M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 544,529 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q REV. $576.6M, EST. $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 26/04/2018 – Correct: CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.67-EPS $2.72, Not $2.62-$2.72; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,785 shares to 217,048 shares, valued at $17.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,825 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity.