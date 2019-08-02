Westfield Capital Management Company LP Increased Its 8X8 New (EGHT) Holding by $4.17 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Holder Baupost Group Has Lifted Position

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 8.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 29.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 21.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 10.11M shares traded or 17.83% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 208,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.69 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 2.17M shares traded or 44.88% up from the average. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.11% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Korea Investment holds 0.09% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 565,664 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 6,212 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 100,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 35,654 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 41,000 shares stake. Advisors Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 82,413 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.22% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Hl Services Limited reported 137,331 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 3,262 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Hartford Investment has invested 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 9.22M are held by Primecap Mngmt Ca.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22,683 shares to 444,365 shares, valued at $118.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L by 30,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 577,315 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold EGHT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.42 million shares or 16.78% more from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 68,185 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% or 14,921 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp owns 1.32 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 23,984 shares. Moreover, Contour Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 3.73% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 2.58M shares. Sylebra Hk Ltd accumulated 143,701 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 94,481 shares. The Texas-based Stephens Investment Mngmt Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.7% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Counselors Incorporated holds 10,240 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns owns 7,620 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 30,720 shares. Geode Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 1.14 million shares. Alyeska Inv Lp reported 626,414 shares. Polar Cap Llp has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Tiger Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4.73 million shares.