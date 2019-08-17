Westfield Capital Management Company LP Increased Heico New (HEI.A) Position; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased Heico Corp New (HEI.A) stake by 7.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp acquired 34,955 shares as Heico Corp New (HEI.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 519,638 shares with $43.68M value, up from 484,683 last quarter. Heico Corp New now has $16.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $108.82. About 119,289 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Canadian Western Bank has $34 highest and $30 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 11.23% above currents $29.22 stock price. Canadian Western Bank had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by IBC on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital given on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Thursday, February 21. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) rating on Friday, March 8. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $34 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of CWB in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. See Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) latest ratings:

07/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $30 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Maintain

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased New Relic Inc stake by 3,645 shares to 239,969 valued at $23.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 3,409 shares and now owns 364,463 shares. Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 97,306 shares traded. Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Canadian Western Bank provides various personal and business banking services and products primarily in Western Canada. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. The firm offers current, cash management, chequing, savings, youth, student, and US dollar accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It has a 10.15 P/E ratio. It also provides leading products, such as commercial lending and real estate, energy lending, and equipment financing products; mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan , consolidation, car, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.